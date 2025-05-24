Kennywood’s Steel Curtain reopens after being closed for over a year

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s Steel Curtain is back open to the public.

Pennsylvania’s tallest rollercoaster was closed all of last year so crews could make structural improvements.

Former Steelers defensive back Mike Logan, fifth-round draft pick Yahya Black, former Steelers tight end Matt Spaeth, Steely McBeam and Miss Pennsylvania Page Weinstein joined Kenny Kangaroo and park officials for the reopening of the ride.

Black and Gold Cake was offered up outside the ride, too.

Kennywood’s Gold and Platinum pass holders got early access to the ride on Friday.

This weekend also marks Kennywood’s return to daily hours.

