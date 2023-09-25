KFC testing new menu item exclusively in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a new menu item exclusively in the Pittsburgh area.

The Smash’d Potato Bowl is a twist of KFC’s Famous Bowls with mashed potatoes, fries, bacon crumbles and a cheese sauce.

The bowl will be $3.49 for a limited time only. You can also order the bowl with chicken nuggets for $5.79.

Here is a list of participating test locations:

109 Cavasina Drive Canonsburg PA

6190 Steubenville Pike McKees Rocks PA

85 Blazier Drive Pittsburgh PA

14 Hilltop Plaza Kittanning PA

2666 Constitution Boulevard Beaver Falls PA

2407 Wilmington Road New Castle PA

4673 William Flynn Highway Allison Park PA

4400 William Penn Highway Murrysville PA

9390 Route 30 Irwin PA

1004 Latrobe Thirty Plaza Latrobe PA

865 Rostraver Road Belle Vernon PA

5299 Route 30 Greensburg PA

109 Miller Lane Waynesburg PA

120 Murtland Ave. Washington PA

222 W. 8th Ave. Homestead PA

804 W. View Park Dr. West View PA

640 Longrun Road; Olympia Ctr. McKeesport PA

278 Yost Blvd. Pittsburgh PA

509 Penn Ave. Wilkinsburg PA

5130 Clairton Blvd. Pittsburgh PA

6901 University Boulevard Coraopolis PA

4915 Baum Blvd. Pittsburgh PA

1 Harmar Landing Drive Harmarville PA

1100 Brownsville Rd. Pittsburgh PA

3770 William Penn Hwy. Monroeville PA

4306 Ohio River Blvd. Bellevue PA

210 Rodi Rd. Pittsburgh PA

5153 Library Road Bethel Park PA

745 4th Street New Kensington PA

218 New Castle Road Butler PA

20245 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA

