Local

KFC testing new menu item exclusively in Pittsburgh area

By WPXI.com News Staff

Smash’d Potato Bowl (Kentucky Fried Chicken)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a new menu item exclusively in the Pittsburgh area.

The Smash’d Potato Bowl is a twist of KFC’s Famous Bowls with mashed potatoes, fries, bacon crumbles and a cheese sauce.

The bowl will be $3.49 for a limited time only. You can also order the bowl with chicken nuggets for $5.79.

Here is a list of participating test locations:

  • 109 Cavasina Drive Canonsburg PA
  • 6190 Steubenville Pike McKees Rocks PA
  • 85 Blazier Drive Pittsburgh PA
  • 14 Hilltop Plaza Kittanning PA
  • 2666 Constitution Boulevard Beaver Falls PA
  • 2407 Wilmington Road New Castle PA
  • 4673 William Flynn Highway Allison Park PA
  • 4400 William Penn Highway Murrysville PA
  • 9390 Route 30 Irwin PA
  • 1004 Latrobe Thirty Plaza Latrobe PA
  • 865 Rostraver Road Belle Vernon PA
  • 5299 Route 30 Greensburg PA
  • 109 Miller Lane Waynesburg PA
  • 120 Murtland Ave. Washington PA
  • 222 W. 8th Ave. Homestead PA
  • 804 W. View Park Dr. West View PA
  • 640 Longrun Road; Olympia Ctr. McKeesport PA
  • 278 Yost Blvd. Pittsburgh PA
  • 509 Penn Ave. Wilkinsburg PA
  • 5130 Clairton Blvd. Pittsburgh PA
  • 6901 University Boulevard Coraopolis PA
  • 4915 Baum Blvd. Pittsburgh PA
  • 1 Harmar Landing Drive Harmarville PA
  • 1100 Brownsville Rd. Pittsburgh PA
  • 3770 William Penn Hwy. Monroeville PA
  • 4306 Ohio River Blvd. Bellevue PA
  • 210 Rodi Rd. Pittsburgh PA
  • 5153 Library Road Bethel Park PA
  • 745 4th Street New Kensington PA
  • 218 New Castle Road Butler PA
  • 20245 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • InTown Suites in Ross Township evacuated due to pesticide exposure
  • Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas forced to make emergency landing in Kansas City
  • Tim McGraw adds 11 new dates to tour, including Pittsburgh stop
  • VIDEO: 3 dead after crash in Fayette County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read