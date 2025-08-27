Kids get free, year-round access to Heinz History Center, Fort Pitt Museum thanks to $11.5M donation

PITTSBURGH — Come Labor Day, kids will get free access to a couple of local attractions that bring history to life.

The Senator John Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum will offer free admission for children year-round starting Monday, thanks to an $11.5 million donation from Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin.

The Kamin ‘Free for Kids’ Initiative will cover general admission costs for all children aged 17 and under, as well as school groups visiting the History Center and Fort Pitt Museum. The effort aims to make history more accessible to young learners.

“As our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, it’s vital to remove barriers that keep young people from connecting with their past,” said Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center.

The Kamins are long-time supporters of Western Pennsylvania’s history and culture, contributing significantly to the History Center over the years, officials say.

Visitors to the History Center can explore interactive exhibits such as Discovery Place, view the original living room set from ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ and participate in activities at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.

The Fort Pitt Museum offers living history demonstrations and educates visitors about Pittsburgh’s role in the French and Indian War and the American Revolution.

For more information on the initiative, click here.

