Kids given bikes, helmets during event in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Kids were encouraged to get active and stay safe during an event in Lawrence County this weekend.

“Pedaling for Smiles” was held at the Sankey Center on West Grant Street in New Castle on Saturday.

At the event, kids were able to receive free bicycles and helmets.

Children were also given lessons on bike safety before they hit the roads for their summer fun.

The event was put on by a group of organizations and charities including PHN Charitable Foundation, The City Rescue Mission, New Visions for Lawrence County and Communicycle.

UPMC Horizon and Jameson Health Foundations provided support in providing the helmets.

Organizers said they hoped the occasion would bring smiles to the faces of Lawrence County children.

