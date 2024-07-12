Local

Killarney ‘T’ Station to close for repairs this weekend

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WHITEHALL, Pa. — The Killarney T Station in Whitehall will be closed for repairs this weekend.

The stop along the Blue Line will close from Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. until the start of service on Monday, July 15.

Riders who use Killarney Station should use Memorial Hall or McNeilly stations, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.

Riders who need a ride to the next available accessible station should call ACCESS at 412-562-5353 or TTY 711 to schedule an appointment.

