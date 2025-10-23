Kindergarten teacher hit by falling tree, pole while carrying child in South Park

SOUTH PARK, Pa. — A mother and kindergarten teacher was struck by a falling tree and pole with a child still in her hands.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida spoke with her best friend to learn more about what happened and how she is doing.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to learn why even doctors are surprised by her recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group