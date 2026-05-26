Kitten found stuck in car’s grille in Kennedy Township after traveling 2 hours

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A baby kitten was found stuck in the grille of a resident’s car in Kennedy Township on Tuesday morning after an unexpected journey from Breezewood.

The Kennedy Township Police Department received an unusual call regarding the kitten, which had climbed into the car grille while the driver was in Breezewood and remained there for the entire trip home, unbeknownst to the driver.

The kitten was safely rescued through the combined efforts of Kennedy Township Police Officers Ficarri and Peterson and road department workers Jim Gallagher and Todd Castlevetter.

The police department extended a thank you to everyone involved for their care and effort during the rescue operation.

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