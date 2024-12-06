Kraft Heinz decarbonization project wins $5.9 million in funding

Kraft Heinz Co. was awarded $5.9 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to help decarbonize the Pittsburgh- and Chicago-based company’s heating at food manufacturing plans.

The $5.9 million from the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will go to the first phase of the projects, including front-end engineering and design and reporting for the National Environmental Policy Act review, according to OCED. The total cost share projected for DOE will be $170.9 million if all of it ends up being built. Kraft Heinz’s share is $180 million.

DOE said the projects are designed to use sustainable technologies like heat pumps and electric boilers and heaters along with renewable and energy efficient methods to reduce Kraft Heinz greenhouse gas emissions by about 100,000 metric tons annually at the 11 factories where things would be installed.

