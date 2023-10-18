Local

Krampus Fest returning to Market Square in December

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Sleigher Krampus band Sleigher will perform during the annual Pittsburgh festival.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — An event celebrating a Christmas figure of European folklore who punishes misbehaving children is coming back to Market Square.

Organizers announced Wednesday that Krampus is coming back to Pittsburgh at the eighth annual Krampusnacht celebration on Dec. 5 starting at 6 p.m.

At the event, multiple Krampus will take over Market Square in a “merry but hairy” celebration.

Krampusnacht will have a photo booth where anyone can get their picture on Krampus’ lap and live music from Krampus band “Sleigher.” There will also be a bar crawl at various downtown locations, thanks to sponsorship by Penn Brewery. Ol’ Saint Nick will arrive at 7 p.m. and lead a parade of Krampus around the courtyard.

“The past Krampus Fests have been fantastic; Pittsburgh has really embraced this new holiday tradition. This year we are excited to partner with Penn Brewery which allows us to bring the festivities back to Market Square,” said organizer Mark Menold.

Click here for more information about the event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Rite Aid to close more than 150 stores in wake of bankruptcy filing; here’s the list
  • Driver learns car he bought from dealership, had been driving for a year was stolen
  • Raging fire tears through Stowe Township apartment building, resident believes it was arson
  • VIDEO: Following Cheswick Power Plant demolition confusion, Springdale Borough considers new committee
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read