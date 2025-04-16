La Prima announces plans to open new shop in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — La Prima is set to open a new shop in Oakland. For founder Sam Patti, it marks a return to a familiar Pittsburgh neighborhood.

In its early days in the 1990s, Patti ran a second coffee shop in Oakland, complementing the coffee chain’s original Strip District location. But rather than call it La Prima, he opted to name the shop Cafe Zio, after his uncle, as “zio” means uncle in Italian. Three decades later, La Prima is set to open a new shop in the area, complementing not just the original location but also coffee shops in downtown and the North Side and stands in Carnegie Mellon University's Wean Hall and Gates and Hillman Centers.

The 3400 Fifth Ave. location is expected to open sometime in May. The space is next door to Sciulli’s Pizza, something that presents another full circle moment for Patti. Years ago, the late owner of Sciulli’s and uncle of the current owners had suggested that Patti open a La Prima there.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group