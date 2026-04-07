Local

Lane restrictions in place on Route 28 this week for bridge inspections

By WPXI.com News Staff
Route 28 Lane Restrictions PennDOT announced there will be lane restrictions this week along Route 28 for bridge inspections.
By WPXI.com News Staff

PennDOT announced there will be lane restrictions this week along Route 28 for bridge inspections.

There will be single-lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day of the following schedule:

Tuesday, April 7

  • Southbound Route 28 between the on and off-ramps at the Route 8/Etna/Butler (Exit 5) interchange

Wednesday, April 8

  • Northbound Route 28 between the on and off-ramps at the Route 8 north/south (Exit 5A/5B) interchange

Thursday, April 9

  • Freeport Road on-ramp to southbound Route 28
  • Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28
  • Southbound Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read