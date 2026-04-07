Lane restrictions in place on Route 28 this week for bridge inspections

PennDOT announced there will be lane restrictions this week along Route 28 for bridge inspections.

There will be single-lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day of the following schedule:

Tuesday, April 7

Southbound Route 28 between the on and off-ramps at the Route 8/Etna/Butler (Exit 5) interchange

Wednesday, April 8

Northbound Route 28 between the on and off-ramps at the Route 8 north/south (Exit 5A/5B) interchange

Thursday, April 9

Freeport Road on-ramp to southbound Route 28

Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28

Southbound Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge

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