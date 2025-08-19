Lane restrictions on portions of I-79, I-376 continuing through late September

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Single-lane restrictions on Interstate 79 and Interstate 376 in Robinson and Kennedy townships will continue through late September, PennDOT officials say.

These restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each weeknight in these locations:

In both directions of I-79 between the I-376 Airport/Pittsburgh (Exit 59 A-B) interchange and approximately one-half mile north of the Route 60 Moon Run/Crafton (Exit 60 A-B) interchange

In both directions of I-376 (Parkway West) between the I-79 (Exit 64A) interchange and the on-ramp from I-79

Also, shoulder restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays to allow crews to conduct highway lighting and conduit repair work in these locations:

Eastbound I-376 to I-79 (Exit 64A)

Westbound I-376 to I-79 (Exit 64A)

I-79 between the I-376 (Exit 59 A/B) and the Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60) interchanges

Route 60 (Steubenville Pike) at the I-79 (Exit 60) interchange

Northbound I-79 off-ramp to Route 60 (Exit 60)

The work is part of a $14.97 million highway restoration project that includes rumble strip and raised pavement marker installation, pavement marking updates and bridge preservation work.

The project began in April 2024 and involves concrete pavement patching, guide rail and cable barrier replacement, highway lighting and signing updates, drainage work and other miscellaneous construction activities on mainline I-79 and ten ramps.

Bridge preservation work includes concrete deck overlays, replacement of seals at expansion dams and deck joints, substructure concrete repairs, cleaning of bridge bearings and spot painting of steel I-beam bridges.

Golden Triangle Construction Company Inc. is the prime contractor for the project, which is coordinated with other projects in the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group