Large police presence at high school football game at Wolvarena; at least 1 person injured

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A large police presence responded to the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek Friday night.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Allegheny County 911 confirms emergency crews were called to the stadium at 10:06 p.m.

A witness told Channel 11 that they heard gunshots outside the stadium,

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

The Penn Hills vs. Woodland Hills game has been postponed at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group