2 juveniles, 1 adult shot in Mt. Oliver, police say

MT. OLIVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Mt. Oliver.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Jacob Street at 9:07 p.m.

Allegheny County police said preliminary information indicated three juveniles, believed to be teenagers, were shot.

Allegheny County police later confirmed that first responders found one adult male and two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The adult and one of the juveniles are listed in critical condition while the second juvenile is listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

