Large police presence outside McKeesport bar after 2 people hospitalized

McKEESPORT, Pa. — There’s a large police presence outside a McKeesport bar.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue at 9:36 p.m. on Thursday.

Channel 11 crews saw multiple squad cars and a K-9 searching outside Beer Barrel Bar.

Dispatchers say two people were taken to the hospital from the scene.

We are actively working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group