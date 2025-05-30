Large portion of Route 8 closed in Shaler Township due to head-on collision

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large portion of Route 8 is closed in Shaler Township due to a head-on vehicle collision.

Shaler Township police say Route 8, William Flinn Highway, is closed between Pennview Street (Sheetz) and Spencer Lane (Glenshaw Crossing) due to a vehicle crash near the UHaul.

Police urge the public to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Officials tell us the call came in at 1:05 p.m. The crash was head-on, with two people injured.

Allegheny County police collision investigators have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we work to learn more.

