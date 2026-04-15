Large-scale light projection will honor Pittsburgh football legacy during NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — A large-scale light projection that will pay tribute to Pittsburgh’s deep football legacy will light up a Downtown building.

Beginning April 23 and running through April 25, the light will be projected on the Wyndham Hotel nightly from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will be viewable from Point State Park.

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The show will spotlight 2026 NFL Draft top prospects and picks, Western Pennsylvania’s Hall of Fame football legacy, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ storied history as six-time Super Bowl champions and home of the legendary Steel Curtain, and real-time “On the Clock” team-specific picks.

According to a release from VisitPittsburgh, the light show will be powered by 24 laser projectors, delivering 768,000 lumens of light across 41,000 square feet of projection surface.

In addition to the projection show, the NFL is collaborating with two Pittsburgh artists.

“The NFL Draft is an opportunity to celebrate both the next generation of football talent and the city hosting this moment, and we do that through art, creativity, and storytelling,” said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing. “By partnering with local artists and weaving the city’s rich sports and cultural identity into Draft celebrations, we’re excited to bring Pittsburgh to life in a visually dynamic way throughout the weekend.”

Kim Fox, a Pittsburgh-based mixed-metal artist, will create a special art installation for the Player Walkway, the path each prospect will take as they get drafted to their new team and walk onto the Main Stage. Fox is including hidden symbolism pertinent to each city of all 32 NFL teams within her pieces.

“I love this city so much, and the impact that football has on the community is powerful,” said Fox. “Partnering with the NFL to create work that celebrates this huge moment in these players’ lives is a glorious treat.”

Burton Morris, a Pittsburgh native pop artist, is creating 32 separate pieces that will be displayed as one large installation in the Prospect Green Room. Built on a steel frame to honor the city’s history, each piece is customized with Burton’s signature ‘energy lines’ that highlight unique team colors. Team helmets will be on each piece, creating a 3D effect.

“I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with many athletes and sports organizations, but I never expected that my art would be a part of the NFL Draft in my hometown,” said Morris. “I’m proud to represent the robust Pittsburgh art scene and be a part of this monumental day for these athletes.”

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