Large water main break creates trouble for Pine Township residents already braving the cold

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People across Western Pennsylvania are bracing for a blast of dangerously cold air, with icy conditions already causing problems in some neighborhoods.

In Pine Township, a water main break along Pikemont Drive sent water shooting into the air Monday morning, coating nearby homes, bushes and a car in thick ice.

Residents say the freezing temperatures and winds made the situation worse and left neighbors without water for hours.

“This is a nice little rough patch of cold. Definitely colder than I’m used to,” one resident said.

Homeowner Regis Murray says the break happened near the entrance of his driveway.

Murray adds that this is not the first time there have been issues with the water line in the area, which he says is older and has leaked in the last two years.

As the cold deepens, Pittsburgh Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper warns that wind chills overnight into Tuesday could be dangerous.

School districts are already responding.

More than 200 schools across the region, including Pittsburgh Public Schools, have announced closures or delays.

Shoppers say they are doing what they can to stay safe, from insulating windows to layering up and limiting time outdoors.

Officials continue to urge residents to take precautions during the cold snap, including checking on neighbors, protecting pipes and avoiding unnecessary travel during icy conditions.

