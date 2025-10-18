Large water main break floods road in Penn Hills, leading to indefinite closure

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Part of a road in Penn Hills is closed indefinitely after a large water main break.

Penn Hills No. 7 VFC says first responders were called to the 300 block of Pennoak Drive before 8 a.m. for the reported water main break. When they got on scene, they assisted crews from Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority in isolating the break.

Photos posted by the department show water completely flooding the road. However, fire officials say none of the nearby homeowners reported water damage inside their houses.

The 300 block of Pennoak is closed indefinitely, and fire officials say there’s no current timeframe for restoration of water service in the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group