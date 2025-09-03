Large water main break shuts down part of busy road in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A large water main break in Bethel Park has shut down part of a busy roadway.

Library Road is closed between Studebaker Street and the Park intersection, where Corrigan Drive, South Park Road and Baptist Road meet.

Bethel Park police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Library Road is closed between Studebaker and the Park Intersection (Baptist/Corrigan/S Park) due to a large water main break. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/GJl6jtSmVD — Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) September 3, 2025

