Large water main break shuts down part of busy road in Bethel Park

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI - Allegheny County Map Allegheny County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)
By WPXI.com News Staff

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A large water main break in Bethel Park has shut down part of a busy roadway.

Library Road is closed between Studebaker Street and the Park intersection, where Corrigan Drive, South Park Road and Baptist Road meet.

Bethel Park police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

