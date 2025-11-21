Las Vegas man accused of repeatedly harassing, cyberstalking girl in Western Pennsylvania

A former Las Vegas resident is accused of repeatedly harassing and cyberstalking a girl in Western Pennsylvania.

A federal grand jury indicted Renad Bautista, 36, on charges of cyberstalking and sexual exploitation of a minor, the Department of Justice says.

According to the indictment, Bautista intimidated and harassed the girl when she was a minor and into adulthood between May 2022 and August 2025.

The indictment says Bautista repeatedly tried to contact the girl over social media and through the mail, which caused distress to her and her family.

Bautista was arrested in Las Vegas and arraigned in the Western District of Pennsylvania earlier this week.

He could face up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The case is part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Childhood, intended to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

