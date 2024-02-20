Last Chance? Penguins Game 53 vs. Islanders preview

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Blowing up their personnel combinations could be the next step in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ seemingly endless quest to right the ship and make a desperate push to get into a playoff spot. The changes could be in play Tuesday when the New York Islanders visit for a Metropolitan Division clash.

The Penguins (24-21-7) sit three points behind the Islanders (22-18-4), who also are going to have to be upwardly mobile to make the postseason.

Penguins Preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have lost four of five, are a whopping nine points out of the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, with three teams – including the Islanders – in line ahead of them also trying to get in.

The one to four games in hand the Penguins have on the others in the wildcard race just aren’t enough to make up the difference. They need to start winning at a rapid clip.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group