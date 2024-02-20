Local

Last Chance? Penguins Game 53 vs. Islanders preview

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mike Sullivan Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, center, disagrees with a call during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Blowing up their personnel combinations could be the next step in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ seemingly endless quest to right the ship and make a desperate push to get into a playoff spot. The changes could be in play Tuesday when the New York Islanders visit for a Metropolitan Division clash.

The Penguins (24-21-7) sit three points behind the Islanders (22-18-4), who also are going to have to be upwardly mobile to make the postseason.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have lost four of five, are a whopping nine points out of the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, with three teams – including the Islanders – in line ahead of them also trying to get in.

The one to four games in hand the Penguins have on the others in the wildcard race just aren’t enough to make up the difference. They need to start winning at a rapid clip.

