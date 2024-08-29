Last fully operational World War II landing ship in Pittsburgh. Here’s how to get a tour

PITTSBURGH — The last fully operational World War II landing ship just arrived in Pittsburgh for the third time in its 80-year history.

“It’s a great ship,” said LST 325 Cruise Director Ken Rupp. “It’s got a great story.”

The story of the LST 325 started in Philadelphia in 1942.

“It is a flat bottom ship,” said Rupp. “It’s 328 feet long. It’s 50 feet wide.”

LST Cruise Director Ken Rupp says it can haul 20 Sherman Tanks.

“And enough fuel to sail around the world without refueling,” said Rupp.

Not only did the LST 325 supply fuel and water to other ships, it also acted as a hospital, transported prisoners of war and was involved in the Normandy invasion.

“These sailors spent three years on this ship before they got off,” said Rupp. “It was quite the ordeal.”

“Now these are guys who came out of the Depression, and this is a step up for them,” said Rupp. “Three meals a day and a bed to sleep in. Kinda puts this whole thing in perspective on what this Greatest Generation went through for our freedom.”

Rupp says the ship is a reminder of that sacrifice and a way to reflect.

“There’s a couple different feelings that come with this ship,” said Rupp. “A lot of people are reconnecting with a grandfather or father. They’re reconnecting with someone in their past and there’s lots of stories about that. Let’s give an appreciation for what that generation did for us.”

Tours run from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. It’s docked on the North Shore across from Stage AE. On Tuesday, the LST 325 sails to Wheeling, West Virginia, and then it’s traveling to Marietta, Ohio. The LST 325 spends 11 months in Evansville, Indiana.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. Children under 5 are free. Tickets cannot be purchased ahead of time online. They’re only sold in person at the ship.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group