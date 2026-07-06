Last-minute goal ends Riveters playoff run

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riveters’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion at F.N.B Stadium on Sunday.

The team’s season ended in the USL W League Central Conference Final after a 2-1 loss to top-seeded Minnesota Aurora FC when Gracie Dunaway scored in stoppage time.

The Aurora got ahead in the first half with a goal from Flavie Dubé.

But the Riveters’ Ellen Molloy tied the match before halftime with a free kick just inside 30 yards from the goal on the right, squeezing the ball into the left corner. It’s only the second goal the Aurora have allowed all season.

It remained 1-1 for the entire second half, and the game appeared to be heading to extra time, but Dunaway found the net near the end of two-minute stoppage time.

This loss marks the end of the Riveters second season of play. The team lost to the Aurora in both playoff runs.

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