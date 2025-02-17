Latest round of snow causes headaches for drivers in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — It was another challenging morning commute for some drivers in the Greater Pittsburgh area, as snow moved in before the sun came up. PRT officials said a car rear-ended a 77-Penn Hills bus on East Liberty Boulevard, telling Channel 11 this was one of many minor crashes overnight due to road conditions throughout the city.

Channel 11 checked in with PennDOT and city officials to see how they prepared for the holiday weekend, with Monday being President’s Day.

“We brought in extra crews because of the inclement weather,” said Olga George, press secretary for the City of Pittsburgh & Mayor’s Office. “We have a new system, in which we put individuals on standby. They know if the weather gets crazy, we have to call them in, and that’s what we did over the weekend.”

PennDOT officials said they also brought in extra crews to handle the inclement weather and will remain fully staffed as temperatures continue to drop Monday into Tuesday.

“This was a tough one because it started off as heavy rain, so there’s no way we could really pre-treat. We were just out so that as soon as it started to change over to the sleet/freezing rain, we were able to start salting immediately,” said Lori Musto, Assistant District Executive for Maintenance for PennDOT District 11

When it comes to salt and other supplies, both the city and PennDOT said they’re in good shape for the rest of the season, but for this particular system, the cleanup continues.

“They’ve been working to make sure most of our hillier streets, which are also some of our tighter space streets, are getting treated,” George said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group