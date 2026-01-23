LATEST: What first responders, community crews need from you ahead of major winter storm

IndependentWe are seeing the worst of winter this week, with temperatures dipping into the negatives at the start of the week and a major snowstorm approaching this weekend.
LATEST SNOWSTORM COVERAGE >>> Major winter storm: Expected snowfall totals increase by a few inches
Many community leaders and first responders are sharing what they need from you to help them keep you safe and your roads clear, with several asking for parking changes.
Click here to track the snow with LIVE RADAR.
With each community handling the weather a bit differently, Channel 11 is tracking the latest information shared by officials as we brace for the heaviest snowfall of the season.
Click here for a list of closings and delays.
Click here for how to prepare your house for the incoming snow.
Click here for how to prepare your vehicle for the incoming storm.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING LIST. CHECK BACK IN FOR MORE INFORMATION.
Reminder! Per Brighton Township regulations, no person shall park or leave any vehicles unattended during a time of snow /ice accumulation greater than 3 inches. Parking can resume when the roadway has been completely plowed and treated.
