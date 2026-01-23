LATEST: What first responders, community crews need from you ahead of major winter storm

IndependentWe are seeing the worst of winter this week, with temperatures dipping into the negatives at the start of the week and a major snowstorm approaching this weekend.

LATEST SNOWSTORM COVERAGE >>> Major winter storm: Expected snowfall totals increase by a few inches

Many community leaders and first responders are sharing what they need from you to help them keep you safe and your roads clear, with several asking for parking changes.

Click here to track the snow with LIVE RADAR.

With each community handling the weather a bit differently, Channel 11 is tracking the latest information shared by officials as we brace for the heaviest snowfall of the season.

Click here for a list of closings and delays.

Click here for how to prepare your house for the incoming snow.

Click here for how to prepare your vehicle for the incoming storm.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING LIST. CHECK BACK IN FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Pa Emergency Management Agency

Pennsylvania Turnpike

U.S. National Weather Service

Allegheny County

Allegheny County

Allegheny County Emergency Services

Aspinwall Police Department

Blawnox Volunteer Fire Company

Broughton Volunteer Fire Department - South Park Township

Crafton Volunteer Fire Department

Crescent Township Police Department

Dormont Fire Department

Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department - Leet Township

Fox Chapel/Aspinwall Emergency Medical Services

Harrison Hills Volunteer Fire Company

jefferson Hills

Kennedy Township

Monroeville Police Department

Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department

O’Hara Township

Penn Hills

Pitcairn Police Department and Borough of Wilmerding

Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company

Scott Police

Sewickley Borough Police Department

Shaler Township

Tarentuem Borough

West Mifflin

Armstrong County

South Buffalo VFD

Beaver County

Beaver County Emergency Services

Aliquippa Fire Department

Ambridge Borough

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department

Brighton Township Police Department

Reminder! Per Brighton Township regulations, no person shall park or leave any vehicles unattended during a time of snow /ice accumulation greater than 3 inches. Parking can resume when the roadway has been completely plowed and treated.

Center Township Volunteer Fire Department

Hopewell Township Police Department

New Brighton

New Sewickley Township

Butler County

Butler County PA Emergency Services

Butler YMCA

Chicora Independent Hose Company

Penn Township

Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department

Fayette County

Fayette County PA Emergency Management Agency

Connellsville

Fairchance

Morrell Volunteer Fire Company - Dunbar

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Department of Public Safety

Neshannock Township

New Castle

Washington County

Washington County Department of Public Safety

South Strabane Fire Department

Westmoreland County

Westmoreland County D.P.S.

Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department

Greensburg

Hempfield Fire Department

Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company #1

Smithton Volunteer Fire Department

Unity Township

