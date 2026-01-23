Winter storm: Tips for preparing your vehicle for the ice and snow

Before you go anywhere this weekend, you need to make sure your car is winterized. That means topping off windshield wiper fluid and filling up your gas tank, along with a few other critical checks.

Across our region, it’s been a busy time for auto shops.

“We’ve noticed a lot of people are starting to prepare for this storm that’s rolling in and followed by some very cold temperatures behind it,” said Brandon Ishida with Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service in Wexford.

At Flynn’s Tire, it’s been a revolving door of customers trying to prepare their vehicles for the major winter storm headed our way.

One customer was worried about the quality of his tires.

“He had come in, said, ‘Hey, I want you guys to look at my vehicle. I think I’ve got a little bit of life left on them, but weather’s rolling in, why don’t we take a look at them?’” Ishida said.

After testing the tread, the customer opted for new tires.

“Decided wasn’t worth it, especially since we’re looking at a considerable amount of snow,” Ishida said.

Tires are a top priority, but so are other parts under the hood.

“I would focus on tires, batteries and simple things like coolant, washer fluid and brakes, obviously,” Ishida said.

Ishida suggests going to a local shop now to make sure your car is able to handle what’s to come.

“When the temperatures dip, our calls for dead batteries go through the roof,” said AAA’s Jim Garrity. “So, if your car has a battery that’s two or three years old or older, you should’ve had it tested already, and if you haven’t, get it tested.”

AAA says members can get their batteries checked for free.

Another tip: have an emergency winter storm survival kit stocked with items like non-perishable food, blankets, a flashlight and batteries and drinking water.

