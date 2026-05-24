Latobe prepares for annual festival honoring life and legacy of Fred Rogers

LATROBE, Pa. — Latrobe is getting ready to welcome people to its annual Mister Rogers Family Days event.

The celebration takes place from June 1-6 throughout the downtown area, honoring the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.

Mister Rogers Family Days offers a variety of new and familiar, fun-filled and family-friendly activities and entertainment.

“We are so excited for this year’s Mister Rogers Family Days and are once again looking forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Latrobe’s favorite neighbor during this special week,” Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay said.

This year’s event introduces a new “Neighborhood Passport & Keepsake Book” for families to enjoy throughout the week. The free passport books, available while supplies last, include the week’s activity schedule, pages for special event stickers, children’s activity pages and autograph or photo pages.

Other activities and events throughout the week include a self-guided Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk with participating Latrobe merchants, a Selfie Garden located in the downtown Parklet at Main and Ligonier Street and in James H. Rogers Park with the statue of Mister Rogers, sidewalk fun downtown and the opening of the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool in Legion Keener Park for the summer season.

Returning this year, a special Community Open House will be held at the Rogers Institute at Saint Vincent College from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The open house features guided exhibit tours and other free, family-friendly activities, including a complimentary banana split bar.

There are also single-day activities throughout, like story times, a farmers market, a night market, character meet-n-greets, entertaining shows, a scavenger hunt and more.

Click here to find the full schedule of events or pre-register for activities.

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