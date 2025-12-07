Latrobe families enjoy holiday events, parade

LATROBE, Pa. — The celebration of the holiday season continues in Latrobe.

Community members joined together on Main Street on Thursday night to kick things off with Light Up Night.

Families got to meet two of Santa’s reindeer and visit all the local shops set up in the Night Market.

“These are our guests of honor...They’re resting up for the big night,” said Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco while working with the reindeer.

Organizers say they love creating an opportunity for the community to come together and grow.

Santa’s Grand March parade was held along Ligonier Street on Saturday morning to continue the fun.

It included performances from local dancers and live music.

“It is so much fun for them, they love putting it together and they really enjoy dancing for the crowd,” said Laurel Valley Academy of Dance owner Angela Guidos.

The man in red met with children and gave out 300 gifts afterward.

“We are so excited for this year’s Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe event and can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season with our residents and visitors,” Michael Tusay, Executive Director at Latrobe Art Center and one of the event’s lead coordinators, said.

The fun for families continues with several other holiday events scheduled throughout the month.

Click here for a full look at holiday celebrations scheduled in Latrobe.

