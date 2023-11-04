Latrobe’s Holly Jolly Gingerbread House Contest contest open for entries

LATROBE, Pa. — A fun holiday content for bakers and builders of all ages is returning in Latrobe.

The Latrobe Art Center is bringing back its Holly Jolly Gingerbread House Contest, and entry is open now through Nov. 22. Entry forms are available online or at the art center. There are three categories the houses can be entered under: ages 3-12, ages 13-17, and ages 18+ and groups.

“We are so excited for the return of this annual, fan-favorite contest,” said Michael Tusay, Executive Director of Latrobe Art Center. “Last year’s competition featured some incredible gingerbread creations, and we can’t wait to see what all of the contestants bring to the table this year.”

Completed gingerbread houses should be dropped off at Westmoreland Community College-Latrobe on Nov. 28 or Nov. 29 so they can be sorted into categories and displayed for the community to vote on.

Voting starts on Nov. 30 and goes through Dec. 2. Voters select their favorite gingerbread house in each category.

The winning houses will be announced on Dec. 4 on the Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe Facebook page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group