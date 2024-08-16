Laurel Highlands nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for best fall foliage

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Laurel Highlands is drawing national attention, and you can help name it the best fall foliage destination in the country.

The region, along with 19 other places nationwide, is nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Destination for Fall Foliage.

“Autumn colors peak in this region of the Allegheny Mountains around mid-October, making for a stunning show. The plethora of hiking and biking trails, including a portion of the Great Allegheny Passage, mean it’s easy to explore the highlands during the height of the season. Several fall festivals add to the welcoming vibes in this region each October,” the entry says.

Those interested can vote for the region daily until Sept. 9 by clicking here.

Last year, Keystone State Park took the top spot as the nation’s best place to view fall foliage in the contest.

