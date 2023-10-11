Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County ranked as nation’s best place to view fall foilage

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Keystone State Park is drawing attention as fans came together to put it at the top of a national contest.

The park, along with 20 other places nationwide, were nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for best fall foliage.

“Keystone State Park is one of the most photographed spots in our region,” said executive director of GO Laurel Highlands Ann Nemanic. “The lake setting coupled with spectacular sunsets are the perfect combination in a photographer’s lens. The peaceful setting is enjoyed by local residents and visitors alike, especially when the leaves reach their peak performance colors in mid-October.”

The 1,200-acre state park is open year-round and provides camping, modern cabins, trails and a lake all within walking distance.

