Laurel Highlands student creates memorial for South Union Volunteer Fire Company

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new memorial honoring firefighters made by a Laurel Highlands junior was recently unveiled in Fayette County.

Casey Karwatske worked with the South Union Volunteer Fire Company to design and implement the memorial for his Eagle Scout project.

His fellow scouts, family, and friends helped him complete the project.

The memorial holds the names of fallen firefighters and was funded entirely by donations.

“I’m just glad that I could get something done for them because of all they do for the community,” Karwatske said.

Karawatske joined the Cub Scouts and first grade and became a Boy Scout in fifth grade.

