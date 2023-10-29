Local

Laurel Highlands student creates memorial for South Union Volunteer Fire Company

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Laurel Highlands student creates memorial for South Union Volunteer Fire Company Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ribbon Cutting - from left to right, Chuck Coldren, Richard McCormick, Jason Scott, Commissioner Scott Dunn, Commissioner Vince Vicites; Casey Karwatske; Commissioner Chairman Dave Lohr, Robert Sefcheck; Rick Vernon, April Karwatske and Ted Karwatske (WPXI)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new memorial honoring firefighters made by a Laurel Highlands junior was recently unveiled in Fayette County.

Casey Karwatske worked with the South Union Volunteer Fire Company to design and implement the memorial for his Eagle Scout project.

His fellow scouts, family, and friends helped him complete the project.

The memorial holds the names of fallen firefighters and was funded entirely by donations.

“I’m just glad that I could get something done for them because of all they do for the community,” Karwatske said.

Karawatske joined the Cub Scouts and first grade and became a Boy Scout in fifth grade.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Lewiston shootings: Suspect in Maine shootings who killed 18 found dead
  • Former US Vice President Mike Pence suspends presidential campaign
  • HALLOWEEN 2023: Here is a list of trick-or-treat dates, times across the Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Family mourning woman fatally shot near anti-violence mural in Homewood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read