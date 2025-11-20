Law firm gives hundreds of turkeys to local families

PITTSBURGH — A local law firm is hoping to inspire the community to give back.

Attorneys and the team at Chaffin Luhana handed out free turkeys for the holiday in Green Tree on Tuesday.

Around 600 turkeys were expected to be handed out.

Firm leaders said they look forward to the opportunity to give back.

“This is an opportunity to give back to people in need, and this is one small token of our appreciation and our gratitude, so people can connect together over the holidays and to be able to give back,” Roopal Luhana said.

Anyone who was not able to get a turkey today was given a gift certificate to be able to purchase one at a store.

Wednesday marked the event’s seventh year.

