Lawmaker proposes EMS staffing solution, local agencies believe it’s just a band-aid

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — When an ambulance pulls up to your door, it’s never a good sign for those inside.

“Sending less qualified help out on somebody’s worst day of their life is not a good solution,” said Keith Singleton who’s the Quality EMS Deputy Chief.

That’s what state lawmakers are proposing. Rep. Jonathan Fritz is a co-sponsor on a new House Bill that would provide a waiver allowing someone less qualified to drive the ambulance whereas now they must be a trained EMT or paramedic depending on the call.

“We think it will be easier to find that person to show up and say I’ll drive and we think that’s how we are going to be able to fill this void,” Fritz said.

It comes at a time when response times are growing and staffing shortages are a problem statewide, but particularly worse in the rural areas.

“It’s not that people don’t want to work on an ambulance, it’s that people don’t want to work on an ambulance for $13 or $14 an hour. This solution, while it is a lifeline for some EMS agencies in rural counties, lowering the standards is not a long-term fix,” Singleton said.

Funding is what these agencies want to see from the state while they try to find solutions locally too.

Cranberry Township, Evans City, Harmony, Seven Fields, Zelienople, Jackson Township, Forward Township and Lancaster Township are all participating in an EMS study to try to find new funding streams while retaining the staff they have to help the residents of Butler County.

“We can say money is going to solve a lot of problems if we don’t know what problems are existing and why providers aren’t staying we can’t really work to break down the barriers that are there for those people,” said Richard Jones who’s the Cranberry Township EMS Deputy Chief.

The survey has not yet been launched as those eight municipalities just signed on.

As for the House Bill, it is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks and Fritz told Channel 11 that if it doesn’t pass this year he intends to reintroduce it in the new year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group