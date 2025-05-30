Lawmaker proposes public safety investment with ticketing revenue

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — High above Ross Township scenes, drones are giving the police a new vantage point. Combined with an expanding network of surveillance cameras and nearly 40 license plate readers, the technology is changing how officers investigate cases.

“Technology is changing the way we do everything now, and that includes police work,” Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp said.

One recent case involved a high-dollar retail theft at a high-end store. The suspects grabbed merchandise and fled, but police used plate reader data to trace the getaway car all the way to Chicago. The suspects were arrested the next day.

“Those are arrests that likely wouldn’t have been possible before,” Kohlhepp said.

But the technology comes at a cost, and not every department can afford it.

“It’s an investment worthwhile, but it’s an expense — not just to buy the cameras and drones, but to maintain them,” Kohlhepp said.

To help departments across the state access similar tools, state Sen. Joe Picozzi is proposing the creation of a “Public Safety Investment Fund”. The fund would help agencies purchase and maintain crime-fighting technology and build ranks.

The proposal includes two main funding sources:

Reauthorizing red light camera programs statewide. That revenue from citations would go directly to the fund. Adding a 1.2% event fee to all events held across Pennsylvania.

Channel 11 asked residents about the proposed costs.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with it, because if you run a light, you are breaking the law,” said Jay Foley of North Hills. “And second, you could really injure someone, so I think it’s ok.”

But Foley doesn’t agree with the second funding method.

“I don’t really like that at all. We’re already feed out the butt on everything,” she told Channel 11.

Picozzi said other states use similar fees and said it’s a small price for a safer community. He stressed the bill is still in development and he’s open to alternatives.

“I think it’s a worthy investment,” said Picozzi, who represents parts of Philadelphia. “I think my constituents are really supportive of our law enforcement and first responders, so it’s going to be a big open conversation and we’ll see what happens.”

Picozzi is currently seeking co-sponsors and hopes to introduce the package of bills in the near future.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group