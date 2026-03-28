Lawmaker requests AG review after local high school staff members accused of inappropriate conduct

A lawmaker has requested the Pennsylvania attorney general to review incidents of alleged misconduct by staff members at a local high school.

State Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa (R-District 51) announced her formal request over social media on Thursday, days after two Laurel Highlands School District staff members were accused separately of inappropriate conduct with students.

Krupa said the incidents raise “serious questions” about whether allegations were properly handled, and whether more misconduct remains hidden.

"When multiple cases emerge within the same district over time, it is no longer sufficient to view them in isolation," Krupa said. “These circumstances raise legitimate questions about whether there is a broader pattern and whether existing safeguards and reporting requirements were consistently followed."

Krupa said she’s requested the attorney general review compliance with mandatory reporting law and examine the existence of any additional incidents.

On Tuesday, school community members packed a Laurel Highlands School District board meeting, during which the board voted to fire teacher Martin Gatti and suspend JROTC instructor Daniel Cervone pending further review.

Police said Gatti called a female student into his classroom and asked her to kiss him.

Investigators said Cervone admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student in 2020.

The same day Krupa announced her request to the AG’s office, Laurel Highlands Superintendent Jesse T. Wallace III issued a letter to students, parents and staff.

“When you entrust your children to our schools, we do so under a bond of protection and safety,” Wallace said in the letter. “To see that bond broken by individuals is unacceptable. While we cannot change the actions of those individuals, please know that we are holding those staff members accountable for their actions. Laurel Highlands School District has amazing educators, and they will continue to protect and educate your children.”

Additionally, Wallace said the district is engaging in full cooperation with law enforcement, conducting personnel review, enhancing training and keeping supportive services available.

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