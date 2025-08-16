Local lawmakers, advocates demand action on SNAP theft crisis

PITTSBURGH — Lawmakers and advocates on Friday issued a demand for action on the SNAP theft crisis.

Channel 11 has told you about the rise in SNAP fraud, where thieves will steal money from EBT cards, leaving people without the means to buy food.

The rise in SNAP benefit theft affects thousands of Pennsylvanians each month.

“A crisis. We’re looking at a crisis for all people,” said U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Allegheny County, during a press conference in Pittsburgh. “People who are already finding it harder to find and access affordable food, healthy food, fresh food, now will also have a crisis of finding healthcare.”

Rep. Lee is calling for Congress to adopt a new EBT card and reinstate federal reimbursement for stolen SNAP benefits.

Also participating in the press conference were representatives from Just Harvest, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in Allegheny County.

