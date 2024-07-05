Lawrenceville Art Crawl set for Aug. 3

The Lawrenceville Art Crawl returns for another festival on Butler Street, with a collection of curated art and music from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The Lawrenceville Art Crawl attracts nearly 10,000 people and features over 200 artists and 75 live bands and performances at more than 45 locations.

Crawl stops include The Abbey, Thunderbird Music Hall, Spirit, The Goldmark, Bar Botanico, New Amsterdam, Redfishbowl, Blue Moon, The Pitch, Tryp Hotel, Pita My Shawarma, Una biologicals, Round Corner Cantina, Millie’s Ice cream, Mi Empanada, City Grows, Field Day, the PGH Art Bus and more.

Bands and performers include Different Places in Space, Kahone Concept, Back Alley Sound, Jack Swing, Zinnias garden, Paging Dr Moon, The Polkamaniacs, FOAMER, King Fez, Murder for Girls, Levi, Moonspeaker, May Day Marching Band, 1000z of Beez, Timbeleza, Mourning sounds, No Casino, Tony from bowling, DJ Dini Daddy, Vireo, Samurae, DJ Koolbreeze, Taylor Stein, Erika June, Haze, Giovanni Orsini and over 50 more acts.

The event is free. Follow the Facebook Event Page for more information.

