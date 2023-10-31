Lawsuit filed against Pittsburgh Bureau of Police claims couple was wrongfully arrested in 2021

PITTSBURGH — A husband and wife have filed a federal civil lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, claiming they were wrongfully arrested in 2021.

The lawsuit claims that an off-duty Pittsburgh police detective began attacking them first, and it says police arrested and charged them instead of investigating that detective.

They’re accusing police of malicious prosecution and violating their civil rights.

It happened at the Brookline-N-Sinker bar in Brookline in October 2021.

According to the federal lawsuit, Angie Hindman claimed she was assaulted by off-duty Pittsburgh police detective Michelle Augie.

The lawsuit says Augie began to yell, spit on and punch Hindman and then began kicking Hindman and her daughter before biting Hindman in the leg.

The suit contends that instead of investigating the incident and Augie’s alleged involvement, police charged Hindman with aggravated assault. They also charged her daughter and husband, Matt.

As 11 Investigates reported in January 2022, all charges against the three were dropped even before a preliminary hearing.

The off-duty officer was placed on administrative leave after sources said she admitted to having a drug problem.

The lawsuit called her a ‘problem officer’ with a troubled history.

11 Investigates has now learned that Augie is no longer working for the city.

Hindman’s husband, seen in a photo with Mayor Ed Gainey during a snowfall, worked for the city’s public works department and he was up for a promotion, but the lawsuit claims he was passed over because of the accusations.

In 2013, Augie was injured in a shooting that left her partner paralyzed.

The Hindmans are demanding compensatory damages to be determined at trial.

The city won’t comment on pending legal action.

