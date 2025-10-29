Lead levels in Pittsburgh Water service lines reaches historic low

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water says it’s achieved a historic milestone in water quality.

The water company says in its latest round of water quality tests, a lead level of 2.0 parts per billion (ppb) was recorded, the lowest amount of lead Pittsburgh Water has ever recorded.

This result, certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, is significantly below the federal action level of 15 ppb set by the EPA, highlighting the effectiveness of Pittsburgh Water’s treatment processes.

“Achieving a result of 2.0 ppb is not only a testament to the success of our nationally recognized Community Lead Response, but also a reflection of the commitment and devotion our team has shown to delivering safe, clean drinking water to every customer we serve,” Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering said.

The recent testing was conducted in compliance with the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions and included samples from homes with confirmed lead service lines, demonstrating the system’s performance even in high-risk areas.

Pittsburgh Water’s treatment process includes the use of orthophosphate, a food-grade additive that forms a protective barrier to minimize lead entering the tap water.

Since 2016, Pittsburgh Water has replaced more than 13,500 public-side and over 10,000 private lead service lines at no direct cost to ratepayers.

The utility aims to replace all residential lead lines by the end of 2027, setting a pace ahead of many comparable cities.

“We’ve made tremendous progress, but our work isn’t done,” Pickering said. “We remain focused on replacing the remaining lead lines and ensuring every Pittsburgh resident has access to safe, high-quality water.

Pittsburgh Water says its lead service line replacement program has become a national model, with other organizations consulting them for guidance on similar initiatives.

