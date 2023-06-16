Leaders discuss future of Smithfield Street Shelter in public hearing

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday evening in a crowded room, key players sat down to discuss the future of the Smithfield Shelter.

Emotions ran high; on one side individuals who use the shelter pleading for it to stay open, and on the other side, Downtown residents and business owners were begging for better options as the area’s homeless crisis reaches a tipping point.

In front of the Smithfield Street shelter, individuals wait on the steps lay on blankets, and sit amongst scattered trash and drug needles until the doors open at 7 p.m.

The low-barrier shelter provides a bed and one meal to 125 people a night, but the Department of Human Services says that will end on June 20th leaving stakeholders wondering what will happen next.

“It’s a debate on how this county provides services,” said County Council President, Patrick Catena.

County Council said they were in the dark about the decision and hosted a public hearing to get answers.

“We need to have a strategy and that’s what I am asking,” said Council Member Suzanne Filiaggi.

Officials asked questions such as where these individuals will be moved to and if there will there be enough room for them.

“How are we making sure that these alternatives are as low barrier as Smithfield is right now?” said Council Member Olivia Bennett.

County officials and the Department of Human Services pushing back said that the shelter was never designed to be a permanent solution, it was only a temporary winter facility, and that the time has come to close its doors.

The new plan provides 112 beds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group