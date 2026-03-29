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Woman injured in Mt. Lebanon shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police Light Stock Photo (Art Johnson - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

MT LEBANON, Pa. — A shooting that injured a woman in Mt. Lebanon is under investigation.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Whitmore Street around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to a hospital by private means, where investigators say she’s in stable condition.

Now, ACPD Homicide Unit detectives are working to learn more about the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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