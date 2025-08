GREENSBURG, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Westmoreland County late Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on College Avenue (Route 130) near North Greengate Road.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

