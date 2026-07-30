McKeesport tower could be evacuated if fire system isn’t fixed

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An apartment tower in downtown McKeesport with more than 100 units could face an emergency evacuation this weekend if the owner doesn’t fix a fire suppression system, city officials confirmed.

Crews discovered the pipe that carries water to fight fires was disconnected, meaning the building wouldn’t have any water to put out flames.

Channel 11’s Nick Papantonis spoke with the mayor and the property manager to learn about the repair efforts keeping firefighters on edge. Tune in to his report on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

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