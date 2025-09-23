At least 1 person injured in multi-vehicle crash in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — At least one person was taken to a hospital after three vehicles crashed in Carnegie.
Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened near the intersection of Forsythe Road and Cooks Lane at 7:06 p.m. on Monday.
Two cars were towed away on a flatbed truck.
A third vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant. It was later towed away.
Dispatchers said at least one person was taken to a hospital from the scene but could not provide an exact number.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
