At least 2 injured after crashes in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — At least two people were injured after crashes in New Castle on Sunday.

Lawrence County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of South Mill Street and East Home Street at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A car appeared to have suffered heavy damage to its front, just near Mick’s Auto Body.

Just a block down the road on South Mill Street another vehicle had crashed through the brick porch of a house.

A red Chevrolet car appeared to have hit the porch so hard that its front passenger side wheel had been ripped off. That vehicle also had damage to its driver’s side door.

Investigators say the two people who were injured were taken to a hospital from the South Mill Street and East Home Street intersection.

Channel 11 observed Pennsylvania State Police and New Castle Police responding to the incident. We have reached out to state police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

