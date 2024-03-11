At least 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side; East Carson Street shut down

PITTSBURGH — At least two people have been injured in a crash involving three cars on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that fire, police and medics were called to the 3600 block of East Carson Street around 12:45 p.m.

Officials say one car ended up over a hillside and another on its roof. A third car was also involved.

Two people have been taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The Accident Investigation unit has been called to the scene. East Carson Street in the area is currently shut down in both directions.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as we get them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group