At least 2 people hurt in crash on southbound I-79 near Zelienople

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on I-79 in Butler County on Saturday morning.

According to a Butler County 911 dispatch official, area first responders were sent to the crash by Exit 85 near Zelienople just before 8 a.m.

The crash shut down part of southbound I-79 for around two hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

