Local

At least 2 people injured in rollover crash that brought down street sign in Shadyside

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — At least two people were injured in a crash in Shadyside on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at Fifth Avenue and Emerson Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Photos shared with Channel 11 show two cars, a red sedan and a white SUV, both with heavy damage.

A street sign was brought down by the impact.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. We’re working to learn if anyone else was hurt.

